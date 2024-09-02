Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Man & myth: A spirited new biography of England’s warrior king

By Sue Copsey
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
HENRY V: The Astonishing Rise of England’s Greatest Warrior King by Dan Jones. Photo / Supplied

HENRY V: The Astonishing Rise of England’s Greatest Warrior King by Dan Jones. Photo / Supplied

How well do you know your Henrys? There was the large, bearded one who had six wives and treated them badly. That was, of course, Henry No 8. The seventh? The first Tudor king, whose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener