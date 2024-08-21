Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

New poetry collections explore trauma and ordinary life in comic detail

By Nicholas Reid
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Tracey Slaughter and James Brown have new poetry collections out. Photos / Supplied

Tracey Slaughter and James Brown have new poetry collections out. Photos / Supplied

Ahead of tomorrow’s National Poetry Day, Nicholas Reid reviews new releases.

The Girls in the Red House Are Singing

by Tracey Slaughter

Image / Supplied
Image / Supplied

Although the title might suggest something joyful, Tracey Slaughter’s very detailed collection is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener