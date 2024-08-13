Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Major new history reconsiders role of NZ women artists in modernist movement

By Mark Broatch
Quick Read
Clockwise from left: A Lois White, Expulsion (circa 1939, oil on board); Molly Macalister, Bird Watcher (1961, cast cement); Maud Sherwood, Girl in the Boat, (1922, watercolour); June Black, The Dry Poet, (1960, mixed media); Olivia Spencer Bower, Self-Portrait (date unknown, watercolour). Images / supplied

Clockwise from left: A Lois White, Expulsion (circa 1939, oil on board); Molly Macalister, Bird Watcher (1961, cast cement); Maud Sherwood, Girl in the Boat, (1922, watercolour); June Black, The Dry Poet, (1960, mixed media); Olivia Spencer Bower, Self-Portrait (date unknown, watercolour). Images / supplied

Women artists made a large and often unacknowledged contribution in the creation of modernism. A new publication, and accompanying major exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, draws from work across the country, in

Save

Latest from The Listener