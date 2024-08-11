Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

Unadorned lives: Photographer's profoundly beautiful images of ordinary people

By Mark Broatch
3 mins to read
Fitters, maintenance crew, Christchurch; Woman eating grapes, Sydney. Photos / Supplied

Fitters, maintenance crew, Christchurch; Woman eating grapes, Sydney. Photos / Supplied

The 79 images in Glenn Busch’s new collection of photographs, A Man Holds a Fish, were taken mainly in the 1970s and 80s, in Auckland and Christchurch, with a few in Australia. All are black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener