Behind the Photo: The Te Aroha man keeping 1800s photography alive

8 minutes to read
By Alana Rae

Adrian Cook, an award-winning portrait and documentary photographer, has worked for major advertising agencies and magazines worldwide, but he found himself feeling uninspired by the predictability and monotony of digital photography.

Rather than looking to

