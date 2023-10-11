Behind the Photo: Jacinda Ardern after she won the 2020 election

This is an online exclusive story.

Hannah Peters has been a staff photographer for Getty Images based in Auckland, New Zealand, since 2010 covering sport, news and entertainment. She has photographed major sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Australian Open. Peters’ work has been seen in the New York Times, The Guardian and The Times.

Then-Labour leader Jacinda Ardern claimed victory in the 2020 General Election, securing a second term as prime minister in the 53rd Parliament of New Zealand. Ardern and her party defeated the National Party, led by Judith Collins, in what was dubbed “the red tide” and what was the best showing for the Labour Party in at least 50 years. Yesterday, Ardern live-streamed via Facebook to endorse Labour for this year’s election.

Photo / Hannah Peters via Getty Images

Q: Can you describe what you remember of the atmosphere at the time of this photo?

A: The Labour Party held its election party in the Auckland Town Hall that night. After the Prime Minister had given her speech and walked through the crowd on a victory lap, she was whisked out back and then re-entered onto the main stage where all the media had positioned themselves ready for post-election interviews. The atmosphere was loud with music playing, people laughing and celebrating. Ardern was moving as quickly as possible through all her interviews on stage, trying to listen to all the questions over the noise of supporters.

Q: There are endless pictures of Ardern looking ecstatic on the night Labour won. This is one of the few where she looks thoughtful before she faces media. What do you imagine to be going through her head?

A: I remember she was given her earpiece by the camera operator to listen to the questions. Security guards surrounded her and the stage was very dark apart from the one camera light. She finally was given the one-minute call by the producer so had some time to just take in what had happened. I was lucky when she looked up for a brief second taking in the Town Hall and supporters on the top floor.

Q: She must have been swarmed [by supporters] on the night. What was your experience of photographing her in this environment?

A: Unusually and fortunately, she appeared for her valedictory speech on stage instead of walking through the crowd with a massive media scrum full of cameras, like the leaders normally do. I say fortunately, as these scrums are very intense and can be hard to cover. Ardern did eventually come off the stage and thank her supporters, but it wasn’t as hectic as it usually can be. The atmosphere was very happy, lots of singing and chanting and everyone in party mode.

Q: Did you go into the night knowing how you wanted to approach the photos, or did you adapt to the evening as it happened?

A: Ardern is very easy to photograph and always gave you good moments to illustrate. I knew there would be some great moments if she won, however my job was to document the night as best I could to help illustrate history as it unfolds.

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew before photographing this election night?

A: When and where she would leave the stage so I could get into position more quickly. I remember it being very rushed at the end.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to share about this photo?

A: It’s rewarding when you can capture a quiet moment among the chaos that might be happening around a subject.