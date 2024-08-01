Advertisement
Does gender still matter in art?

By Linda Herrick
5 mins to read
A still from Lisa Reihana's In Pursuit of Venus [Infected] Photo / supplied

Book review: It might be a surprise to learn that no books examining the history of women artists in this country have been published since the mid-80s. But then the same could be said

