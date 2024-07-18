Advertisement
Photographer redefines NASA’s history with The Gay Space Agency

6 mins to read
A staged recreation of the original Mercury Seven astronaut group photo from 1960. In this version, the astronauts are portrayed by seven queer people and the image overlaid on a NASA photo from the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in New York City on August 13, 1969. Photo / Mackenzie Calle

If she hadn’t seen the evidence for herself, photographer Mackenzie Calle might have laughed at the idea that Nasa once made its astronauts undergo heterosexuality tests.

To Calle, a freelance photographer based in

