We are not alone: Evidence builds for alien life outside our solar system

By Paul Little

In the wake of Kupe, Zheng He and Cook, a new breed of mostly deskbound adventurers are making incredible breakthroughs in the search for life-supporting planets.

We live in the middle of a golden age

