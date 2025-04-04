Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Ban them! Te Pāti Māori’s one-fingered salute to New Zealand

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "To me, it seems Te Pāti Māori are more interested in their latest TikTok and Instagram rather than hard slog." Photo / Supplied

Duncan Garner: "To me, it seems Te Pāti Māori are more interested in their latest TikTok and Instagram rather than hard slog." Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

The (so-called) powerful Privileges Committee, made up of Parliament’s most senior MPs, should slap Te Pāti Māori MPs Rawiri Waititi, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke with the banishment they crave, then go even further.

Ban them from Parliament, stop their pay and leave them there until they accept they must

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener