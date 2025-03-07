Advertisement
Opinion

Duncan Garner: Why I’m picking Christopher Luxon won’t lead National into the next election

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Will PM Christopher Luxon be farewelling the top job in the coming months? Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Poor old Christopher Luxon. His days as Prime Minister are coming to an end.

To be blunt, he never had widespread popular support; it was always fickle and so it’s proved.

He’s been going backwards - even an invisible Chris Hipkins has somehow kept up - and the “Luxon gaffes”

