Opinion

Duncan Garner: Tough on crime? NZ’s justice system lets victims down again

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Duncan Garner: When judges prioritise offenders' futures over victims' lives, something is deeply wrong. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Duncan Garner: When judges prioritise offenders’ futures over victims’ lives, something is deeply wrong. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

We’ve been warned about drink-driving for decades. We’ve had ad campaigns, heart-wrenching stories and endless police crackdowns. You’ll probably recall some of those campaigns: if you drink and drive, you’re a bloody idiot, and ghost chips.

They make the message clear: if you drink and drive, you’re a loaded weapon

