Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Our economy is broken, so why give millionaires taxpayer-funded pensions?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: It's wrong that one of our wealthiest groups of people get the largest welfare benefit of anyone in this country. Photo / supplied

Duncan Garner: It's wrong that one of our wealthiest groups of people get the largest welfare benefit of anyone in this country. Photo / supplied

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Online exclusive

Our economy took the biggest hit in GDP in the developed world in 2024, according to HSBC bank, and although those in the know say things are getting better, it’s hard to see any sign of it.

Budget deficits appear to be locked in, we’re spending more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener