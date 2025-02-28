Advertisement
Duncan Garner: Will citizens’ arrests deter retail thugs or will someone die?

Duncan Garner: You, me and the next guy or girl -- we’ll all have the powers to make a citizen’s arrest and detain alleged offenders if we suspect something isn’t right.

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Shoplifting has become so common and brazen in New Zealand that, at times, it’s looked like out-of- control looting. People with full trolleys rushing past pointless and powerless security guards, swearing, throwing punches. Sadly, this is New Zealand today – and we could not have put up a weaker response

