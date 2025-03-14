Advertisement
Duncan Garner: Aussie teachers retire with $2.5m. Why does NZ get superannuation so wrong?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "We’ve become compliant and too disinterested in matters that really affect us, like retirement savings." Photo / Tony Nyberg

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Have you heard about the Australian couple, aged 59 and 61, both teachers, who recently retired with a combined $2.5 million in private savings accumulated through their national superannuation savings scheme?

Can you ever imagine having that much and retiring that early as a teacher in New Zealand?

