Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Julia Phillips’ new novel is a great American modern-day parable of horror and hope

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
Book Reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Julia Phillips: Haunted by the “gruesome, bloody and hypnotising” fairy tale Snow White and Rose Red. Photos / Supplied

Julia Phillips: Haunted by the “gruesome, bloody and hypnotising” fairy tale Snow White and Rose Red. Photos / Supplied

In her second novel, Julia Phillips has written the great American post-pandemic parable. No, it’s not “The Bear” of the acclaimed TV series, it’s an actual fantasy bear, inspired by the “gruesome, bloody and hypnotising”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener