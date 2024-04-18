Advertisement
Unfinished, yet undeniably masterful: García Márquez’s last novel

By Marcus Hobson
3 mins to read
Despite its brevity, Gabriel García Márquez final novel, Until August, is a testament to his mastery. Photo / supplied

Despite its brevity, Gabriel García Márquez final novel, Until August, is a testament to his mastery. Photo / supplied

Colombian novelist and Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez gave us such canon works as Love in the Time of Cholera, Chronicle of a Death Foretold and One Hundred Years of Solitude. His works spanned lifetimes

