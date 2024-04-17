Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Burma trail: Travel journalist Paul Theroux turns early life of George Orwell into racy novel

By Nevil Gibson
4 mins to read
Burma Sahib by Paul Theroux. Photo / Supplied

Burma Sahib by Paul Theroux. Photo / Supplied

Expert opinion is divided on why a teenaged Eric Blair decided to become an imperial police officer in Burma rather than go up from Eton College to the University of Oxford. One biographer, Gordon Bowker,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener