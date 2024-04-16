Subscribe
Just the bee’s knees: Botanical photographer produces loving showcase of our furry friends

Quick Read
By Mark Broatch

Botanical photographer Craig P Burrows has produced a loving showcase of our furry honey-making friends, Apis mellifera. The book is an unbeatable marriage of beauty and brains, blending striking images of pollen-strewn flowers and pollinators

