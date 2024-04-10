Advertisement
Inside New Zealand’s indie booksellers’ fight against the Amazon effect

By Peter Griffin
8 mins to read
Renee Rowland, Booksellers Association manager, says pricing isn’t Bookhub's big selling point, but the connection with local booksellers who are passionate about literature is the big difference from the monolithic stores like Amazon. Photo / supplied

There’s nothing better than whiling away a couple of hours in a decent independent bookshop, ideally one that also doubles as a cafe.

In Wellington, Unity Books is my go-to destination for new books, and

