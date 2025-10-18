Advertisement
Updated

Kiwi music star and Pluto frontman Milan Borich opens up on heroin addiction, a near-fatal waterfall plunge, and redemption

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Kiwi music star and Pluto frontman Milan Borich: 'My voice changed, my moods changed. My relationships with most of the band got quite sour because of my mood swings.' Main photo / Anna Heath

Acclaimed Kiwi musician and Pluto frontman Milan Borich opens up to Shayne Currie about his sometimes turbulent life, from a near-fatal waterfall plunge and heroin addiction to redemption, reunion and love.

Milan Borich has lived life on the edge, figuratively and literally.

On his 14th birthday, he tumbled over

