New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Theresa Elizabeth Gattung, CNZM, for services to women, governance and philanthropy
Joan Withers, for services to business, governance and women
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Peter Joseph Beck, for services to the aerospace industry, business and education
Professor Peter John Hunter, MNZM, for services to medical science
Companions (CNZM)
Vincent Alexandra Ashworth, for services to agriculture
Arihia Darryl Bennett, MNZM, for services to Māori, governance and the community
James Boult, ONZM, for services to local government, tourism and the community
Anne Candy, QSO, JP, for services to Māori and local government
Rodney Adrian Duke, for services to philanthropy and business
William Beau Holland, MNZM, for services to community governance and philanthropy
Mary Helen Lee, for services to snow sports and tourism
Lesley Joan Milne, for services to rowing
Dr John Charles Peek, for services to fertility treatment and reproductive health
Catherine Ann Grant Sadleir, for services to sports governance and women
Christopher John Seed, for services to the state
Air Marshal Kevin Ronald Short, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Megan Faye Tamati-Quennell, for services to Māori and First Nations art
Officers (ONZM)
Professor Fiona Margaret Alpass, for services to health psychology and seniors
Associate Professor Rohan Valentine Ameratunga, for services to immunology
Andrew Howard Barnes, for services to business and philanthropy
Professor Ian Peter Bissett, for services to colorectal surgery and education
Andrea Jane Blair, for services to the geothermal industry and women
Dr Patricia Elizabeth Florence Bradbury, for services to sport and education
Richard Adrian Coon, for services to business and philanthropy
Stephen Clifford Cox, for services to cycling
Noel Llewellyn Davies, for services to engineering, business and the community
Tanya Handley Drawbridge (Tanya Ashken), for services to sculpture, silversmithing and jewellery
Andrew Scott Dunn, for services to people with Parkinson’s disease
Peter Ralph Fegan, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Allison Elizabeth Ferguson, for services to netball
Meri Gibson, for services to dragon boating and breast cancer awareness
Tere Ngawai Gilbert, for services to early childhood and Māori language education
Gordon John Glentworth, for services to the livestock and dairy industries
Ian Fraser Grant, for services to literature and historical preservation
Sarah Elizabeth Flora Haydon, for services to people with disabilities
William Paul Jansen, for services to wildlife conservation
Robert David Jury, for services to structural engineering and design
The Very Reverend Taimoanaifakaofo Kaio, for services to the Pacific community
Christopher John Lewis, for services to tennis
Patricia Elizabeth Clare Lindsay, for services to netball and governance
Alexander James Mackay (Jamie), for services to broadcasting and the rural community
Deborah Ann Manning, for services to the community and the environment
Leslie Noel McCutcheon, for services to the thoroughbred and harness racing industries
Gemma Elizabeth New, for services to music direction
Dr Colin Francis John O’Donnell, for services to wildlife conservation
Professor Emerita Nicola Sheila Peart, for services to the law
Anapela Polataivao, for services to Pacific performing arts
Professor Phillippa Jane Poole, for services to medical education
Dr William Howell Round, for services to medical physics and biomedical engineering
Professor Christine Vivienne Stephens, for services to health psychology and seniors
Lisa Jadwiga Valentina Warrington, for services to theatre and education
Dr Murray John Williams, for services to wildlife conservation and science
Sheryll Christine Wilson, for services to early childhood education
Adrienne Karen Winkelmann, for services to the fashion industry
Members (MNZM)
Jeanette Mary Banfield, for services to philately
Karen Lee Bartlett, for services to the community and social services
Dr Suzanne Joy Yerex Blackwell, for services to clinical and forensic psychology and the law
Barry James Britten Brown, for services to structural engineering
Jane Caroline Cartwright, for services to health governance
Frank Philip Chapman, for services to health
I-Hua (Eva) Chen, for services to the Asian community
Phillip Ching Chuen Lam, for services to martial arts
Christine Margaret Clark, for services to alcohol and drug harm reduction
Professor John Patrick Vincent Collins, for services to surgical education and breast cancer management
Fleur Barbara Corbett, for services to conservation
Thomas Leslie John Coyle, for services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and theatre
Mark Bryan Crompton, for services to meteorology and the community
Detective Niall Patrick Deehan, for services to the New Zealand Police
James Alexander Doy, for services to theatre, particularly youth theatre
Anthony John Dreaver, for services to the community
Reid Fletcher, for services to the wine industry
Brian George Foley, for services to the plumbing industry and the community
Ian Edward Godfrey, for services to surf lifesaving and water safety education
Keith Raymond Gordon, for services to diving and maritime history
Inspector Freda Anne Grace, for services to the New Zealand Police
Elizabeth Mary Greive, for services to child poverty reduction
John Warner Haldane, for services to arts administration, particularly music
Grant Arthur Harrison, for services to volleyball
David Henshaw, for services to archery
Dr Barbara Eva Hochstein, for services to radiology and education
Jolie Hodson, for services to business, governance and women
Leigh Allen Hopper, for services to property development and philanthropy
Kerry Noel Henry Hudson, for services to land management
The Venerable Joseph Anthony Huta, for services to the Anglican Church, Māori and the community
Dianne Patricia John, for services to ornithology
Keith Jones, for services to metrology
Stephen Emil Kafka, for services to conservation and wildlife research
Bridget Piu Kauraka, for services to the Cook Islands community
Rex Kerr, for services to the community and rugby
Murray Grant King, for services to the dairy industry
Frederick James Lewis, for services to philanthropy and sport
Samuel Lewis, for services to business and the community
HunKuk Lim, for services to the Korean community
Jee Chin Lim (Venerable Abbess Manshin), for services to the community
Allister Morrison Macgregor, for services to pipe bands
Allan John McCaw, for services to the apiculture industry
Anthony William McGovern, for services to the racing industry
John Trevlyn McKenzie, for services to education
Lorraine Cranmer Mentz, for services to education and philanthropy
Ereti Paku Mitchell, for services to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations
Maureen Shirley Morris, for services to nursing
Vivian Warburton Naylor, for services to people with disabilities
Linda Rosemary Nelson, JP, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Frances Mary Latu Oakes, JP, for services to mental health and the Pacific community
Julie Leslie Paterson, for services to women and sport
Leitualaalemalietoa Lynn Lolokini Pavihi, for services to Pacific education
Catherine Gabrielle Petrey, for services to the New Zealand Police, arms control and the community
Dr David Telfer Robie, for services to journalism and Asia-Pacific media education
Dr Louise Gladys Rummel, for services to nursing education
Merrick Clifford Sanderson, for services to orthopaedic surgery
Dr Emma Louise Scotter, for services to Motor Neurone Disease research
Rachel Jane Smalley, for services to broadcasting and health advocacy
Akinihi Miraka Smith, for services to Māori and the Anglican Church
Graham Frederick Smith, for services to horticulture
Orquidea Nallely Gabriela Tamayo Mortera, for services to diversional and recreational therapy and education
Amohaere Judith Tangitu, for services to Māori health
Glenn Lindsay Teal, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Allison Jane Todd, for services to equestrian coaching and water safety
Kristine Ellen Tynan, for services to people with long-term conditions and older adults
Jocelyn Isobel Urbahn, for services to surf lifesaving and squash
Sally Ann Walker, for services to health advocacy
Detective Inspector Lewis Robert Warner, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Lisa Anne Whittle, for services to wildlife conservation
Adine Rachel Wilson, for services to netball
Nicola Jane Wilson, for services to mental health advocacy, particularly disordered eating
Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor, for services to ethnic and migrant communities
Honorary member
Allyn (Aliya) Sue Danzeisen, for services to the Muslim community and women
King’s Service Order (KSO)
Companion of the King’s Service Order
Daniel Edward Allen-Gordon, for services to youth and charitable governance
Josephine Huti Anderson, for services to Māori
Colleen Brenda Brown, MNZM, for services to people with disabilities, local government and the community
Elizabeth Hera Cunningham, JP, for services to governance
Michael John Hollings, for services to education and Māori
Karen Sandra Morrison-Hume, for services to the community
King’s Service Medal (KSM)
Mervyn Ralph Allison, for services to brass bands
Marie Bennett, for services to seniors
Lance Basil Berry, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Patricia Mackenzie Boyle, for services to the community
John McMeekan Bray, for services to rugby league
Henry Lionel Gordon Brittain, for services to transport history and tourism
Janice Vivienne Burnett, for services to the community
Sandra Beryl Burrow, for services to swimming
David Leon Cade, for services to conservation and biosecurity awareness
Ian Stuart Campbell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and tae kwon do
Patricia Frances Carrick-Clarke, for services to sport, particularly cricket
Brian Rex Carter, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Marian Tadeusz Ceregra, for services to the Polish community and veterans
Robin Florence Clarke, for services to the community
Jacqueline Ann Dwyer, JP, for services to the community
Robert Allan Feisst (deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on May 20, 2024, prior to the date of death), for services to the community
Patricia Anne George, for services to mosaic art and the community
Mervyn Allen Gore, for services to rugby league
Dr Matire Louise Ngarongoa Harwood, for services to Māori health
Mailigi Hetutū, for services to the Niuean community
Leslie Tamihana Hokianga, for services to physical fitness and mental health
Arthur Gregory Imms, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Tupuna Mataki Kaiaruna, for services to the Cook Islands community and performing arts
Katareina Whaiora Kaiwai, for services to women and the civil construction industry
Maituteau Karora, for services to the Cook Islands community
Fraser Crompton William Lake, for services to the community
David John Laughlin, for services to conservation
Trevor Ross Marshall, for services to the community
Peter Donald McNeur, for services to education and the community
Marilyn Ann Milne, for services to netball
Charles James Nightingale, for services to the community
Linda-Lee Odom, for services to people with disabilities and sport
Sharda Ashok Patel, for services to the Indian community and women
Bernard Lawrence Power, OStJ, for services to the community
David Grant Smith, for services to the community
Heather Merle Smith, for services to the community
Jillian Joan Spicer, for services to the community and refugees
Fay Taylor, for services to the community
Robert John Ryrie Webb, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Glenn Victor Williams, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Vicki Margaret Wood, for services to victim support
Joseph Zawada, for services to the Polish community and historical research
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Wing Commander Mark Alan Whiteside, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force