Who will make it onto the King's Birthday Honours List this year?

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Theresa Elizabeth Gattung, CNZM, for services to women, governance and philanthropy

Entrepreneur Theresa Gattung: "Everything I do is about advancing and supporting women because if women don't do that for each other, we can't expect men to come on board as well." Photo / Babiche Martens

Joan Withers, for services to business, governance and women

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Peter Joseph Beck, for services to the aerospace industry, business and education

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck in the control room. Photo / Dean Purcell

Professor Peter John Hunter, MNZM, for services to medical science

Professor Peter Hunter, founder of the Auckland Bioengineering Institute, Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

Companions (CNZM)

Vincent Alexandra Ashworth, for services to agriculture

Arihia Darryl Bennett, MNZM, for services to Māori, governance and the community

Arihia Bennett.

James Boult, ONZM, for services to local government, tourism and the community

Former Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult. Photo / Supplied

Anne Candy, QSO, JP, for services to Māori and local government

Rodney Adrian Duke, for services to philanthropy and business

Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke. Photo / Dean Purcell

William Beau Holland, MNZM, for services to community governance and philanthropy

Mary Helen Lee, for services to snow sports and tourism

Lesley Joan Milne, for services to rowing

Dr John Charles Peek, for services to fertility treatment and reproductive health

Catherine Ann Grant Sadleir, for services to sports governance and women

Christopher John Seed, for services to the state

Air Marshal Kevin Ronald Short, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Megan Faye Tamati-Quennell, for services to Māori and First Nations art

Officers (ONZM)

Professor Fiona Margaret Alpass, for services to health psychology and seniors

Associate Professor Rohan Valentine Ameratunga, for services to immunology

Andrew Howard Barnes, for services to business and philanthropy

Andrew Barnes, founder of Perpetual Guardian. Photo / Supplied

Professor Ian Peter Bissett, for services to colorectal surgery and education

Andrea Jane Blair, for services to the geothermal industry and women

Dr Patricia Elizabeth Florence Bradbury, for services to sport and education

Richard Adrian Coon, for services to business and philanthropy

Stephen Clifford Cox, for services to cycling

Noel Llewellyn Davies, for services to engineering, business and the community

Tanya Handley Drawbridge (Tanya Ashken), for services to sculpture, silversmithing and jewellery

Andrew Scott Dunn, for services to people with Parkinson’s disease

Peter Ralph Fegan, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Allison Elizabeth Ferguson, for services to netball

Meri Gibson, for services to dragon boating and breast cancer awareness

Tere Ngawai Gilbert, for services to early childhood and Māori language education

Gordon John Glentworth, for services to the livestock and dairy industries

Ian Fraser Grant, for services to literature and historical preservation

Sarah Elizabeth Flora Haydon, for services to people with disabilities

William Paul Jansen, for services to wildlife conservation

Robert David Jury, for services to structural engineering and design

The Very Reverend Taimoanaifakaofo Kaio, for services to the Pacific community

Christopher John Lewis, for services to tennis

Patricia Elizabeth Clare Lindsay, for services to netball and governance

Alexander James Mackay (Jamie), for services to broadcasting and the rural community

The Country host Jamie Mackay looks back on 30 years of broadcasting.

Deborah Ann Manning, for services to the community and the environment

Leslie Noel McCutcheon, for services to the thoroughbred and harness racing industries

Gemma Elizabeth New, for services to music direction

Dr Colin Francis John O’Donnell, for services to wildlife conservation

Professor Emerita Nicola Sheila Peart, for services to the law

Anapela Polataivao, for services to Pacific performing arts

Professor Phillippa Jane Poole, for services to medical education

Dr William Howell Round, for services to medical physics and biomedical engineering

Professor Christine Vivienne Stephens, for services to health psychology and seniors

Lisa Jadwiga Valentina Warrington, for services to theatre and education

Dr Murray John Williams, for services to wildlife conservation and science

Sheryll Christine Wilson, for services to early childhood education

Adrienne Karen Winkelmann, for services to the fashion industry

Fashion designer Adrienne Winkelmann at the Adrienne Winkelmann store, Chancery Square, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Members (MNZM)

Jeanette Mary Banfield, for services to philately

Karen Lee Bartlett, for services to the community and social services

Dr Suzanne Joy Yerex Blackwell, for services to clinical and forensic psychology and the law

Barry James Britten Brown, for services to structural engineering

Jane Caroline Cartwright, for services to health governance

Frank Philip Chapman, for services to health

I-Hua (Eva) Chen, for services to the Asian community

Phillip Ching Chuen Lam, for services to martial arts

Christine Margaret Clark, for services to alcohol and drug harm reduction

Professor John Patrick Vincent Collins, for services to surgical education and breast cancer management

Fleur Barbara Corbett, for services to conservation

Thomas Leslie John Coyle, for services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and theatre

Mark Bryan Crompton, for services to meteorology and the community

Detective Niall Patrick Deehan, for services to the New Zealand Police

James Alexander Doy, for services to theatre, particularly youth theatre

Anthony John Dreaver, for services to the community

Reid Fletcher, for services to the wine industry

Brian George Foley, for services to the plumbing industry and the community

Ian Edward Godfrey, for services to surf lifesaving and water safety education

Keith Raymond Gordon, for services to diving and maritime history

Inspector Freda Anne Grace, for services to the New Zealand Police

Elizabeth Mary Greive, for services to child poverty reduction

John Warner Haldane, for services to arts administration, particularly music

Grant Arthur Harrison, for services to volleyball

David Henshaw, for services to archery

Dr Barbara Eva Hochstein, for services to radiology and education

Jolie Hodson, for services to business, governance and women

Leigh Allen Hopper, for services to property development and philanthropy

Kerry Noel Henry Hudson, for services to land management

The Venerable Joseph Anthony Huta, for services to the Anglican Church, Māori and the community

Dianne Patricia John, for services to ornithology

Keith Jones, for services to metrology

Stephen Emil Kafka, for services to conservation and wildlife research

Bridget Piu Kauraka, for services to the Cook Islands community

Rex Kerr, for services to the community and rugby

Murray Grant King, for services to the dairy industry

Frederick James Lewis, for services to philanthropy and sport

Samuel Lewis, for services to business and the community

HunKuk Lim, for services to the Korean community

Jee Chin Lim (Venerable Abbess Manshin), for services to the community

Allister Morrison Macgregor, for services to pipe bands

Allan John McCaw, for services to the apiculture industry

Anthony William McGovern, for services to the racing industry

John Trevlyn McKenzie, for services to education

Lorraine Cranmer Mentz, for services to education and philanthropy

Ereti Paku Mitchell, for services to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations

Maureen Shirley Morris, for services to nursing

Vivian Warburton Naylor, for services to people with disabilities

Linda Rosemary Nelson, JP, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Frances Mary Latu Oakes, JP, for services to mental health and the Pacific community

Julie Leslie Paterson, for services to women and sport

Leitualaalemalietoa Lynn Lolokini Pavihi, for services to Pacific education

Catherine Gabrielle Petrey, for services to the New Zealand Police, arms control and the community

Dr David Telfer Robie, for services to journalism and Asia-Pacific media education

Dr Louise Gladys Rummel, for services to nursing education

Merrick Clifford Sanderson, for services to orthopaedic surgery

Dr Emma Louise Scotter, for services to Motor Neurone Disease research

Rachel Jane Smalley, for services to broadcasting and health advocacy

Journalist and radio broadcaster Rachel Smalley. Photo / Greg Bowker

Akinihi Miraka Smith, for services to Māori and the Anglican Church

Graham Frederick Smith, for services to horticulture

Orquidea Nallely Gabriela Tamayo Mortera, for services to diversional and recreational therapy and education

Amohaere Judith Tangitu, for services to Māori health

Glenn Lindsay Teal, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Allison Jane Todd, for services to equestrian coaching and water safety

Kristine Ellen Tynan, for services to people with long-term conditions and older adults

Jocelyn Isobel Urbahn, for services to surf lifesaving and squash

Sally Ann Walker, for services to health advocacy

Sally Walker's insides were so badly damaged by surgical mesh that she was forced to get her bladder removed and her vagina sewn closed. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Inspector Lewis Robert Warner, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Lisa Anne Whittle, for services to wildlife conservation

Adine Rachel Wilson, for services to netball

Nicola Jane Wilson, for services to mental health advocacy, particularly disordered eating

Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor, for services to ethnic and migrant communities

Honorary member

Allyn (Aliya) Sue Danzeisen, for services to the Muslim community and women

King’s Service Order (KSO)

Companion of the King’s Service Order

Daniel Edward Allen-Gordon, for services to youth and charitable governance

Josephine Huti Anderson, for services to Māori

Colleen Brenda Brown, MNZM, for services to people with disabilities, local government and the community

Elizabeth Hera Cunningham, JP, for services to governance

Michael John Hollings, for services to education and Māori

Karen Sandra Morrison-Hume, for services to the community

King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Mervyn Ralph Allison, for services to brass bands

Marie Bennett, for services to seniors

Lance Basil Berry, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Patricia Mackenzie Boyle, for services to the community

John McMeekan Bray, for services to rugby league

Henry Lionel Gordon Brittain, for services to transport history and tourism

Janice Vivienne Burnett, for services to the community

Sandra Beryl Burrow, for services to swimming

David Leon Cade, for services to conservation and biosecurity awareness

Ian Stuart Campbell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and tae kwon do

Patricia Frances Carrick-Clarke, for services to sport, particularly cricket

Brian Rex Carter, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Marian Tadeusz Ceregra, for services to the Polish community and veterans

Robin Florence Clarke, for services to the community

Jacqueline Ann Dwyer, JP, for services to the community

Robert Allan Feisst (deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on May 20, 2024, prior to the date of death), for services to the community

Patricia Anne George, for services to mosaic art and the community

Mervyn Allen Gore, for services to rugby league

Dr Matire Louise Ngarongoa Harwood, for services to Māori health

Mailigi Hetutū, for services to the Niuean community

Leslie Tamihana Hokianga, for services to physical fitness and mental health

Arthur Gregory Imms, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Tupuna Mataki Kaiaruna, for services to the Cook Islands community and performing arts

Katareina Whaiora Kaiwai, for services to women and the civil construction industry

Maituteau Karora, for services to the Cook Islands community

Fraser Crompton William Lake, for services to the community

David John Laughlin, for services to conservation

Trevor Ross Marshall, for services to the community

Peter Donald McNeur, for services to education and the community

Marilyn Ann Milne, for services to netball

Charles James Nightingale, for services to the community

Linda-Lee Odom, for services to people with disabilities and sport

Sharda Ashok Patel, for services to the Indian community and women

Bernard Lawrence Power, OStJ, for services to the community

David Grant Smith, for services to the community

Heather Merle Smith, for services to the community

Jillian Joan Spicer, for services to the community and refugees

Fay Taylor, for services to the community

Robert John Ryrie Webb, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Glenn Victor Williams, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Vicki Margaret Wood, for services to victim support

Joseph Zawada, for services to the Polish community and historical research

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Wing Commander Mark Alan Whiteside, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force