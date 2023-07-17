Voyager 2023 media awards

Theresa Gattung spotlights $32b gender investment gap

Madison Reidy
By
5 mins to read
Entrepreneur and investor Theresa Gattung is behind a new report highlighting the lack of investment in female-founded businesses.

Female founders are receiving less than 11 per cent of venture capital from public and private sources, despite typically generating twice as much revenue as male-owned start-ups - the former a finding that has not

