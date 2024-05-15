Andrew Barnes, 4 Day Week co-founder. Photo / Supplied

Ironically, Andrew Barnes, who pioneered the four-day working week, with his company Perpetual Guardian, no longer has much time for long weekends himself.

Barnes is the founder of estate planning specialists Perpetual Guardian, which looks after more than $4 billion worth of assets.

But he’s more famous as a pioneer of the four-day week. The concept - that you can give staff a three-day weekend and actually increase productivity - has taken off around the world.

“That has actually ruined my four-day week,” Barnes tells the Money Talks podcast.

“We’ve got pilot programmes running in about 20 countries worldwide. We’re also involved in things like Bernie Saunders’ legislation before the [US] Senate, [US Congressman] Mark Takano’s bill before Congress. So, this has now moved from companies to countries actually looking to implement the four-day week. And we’re advising about six countries now on that.”

Barnes grew up in Lancashire, in England’s north, and had a remarkable and varied career before moving to New Zealand in 2012.

He was trained in archaeology before joining the Royal Navy and was planning to become a spy - he applied for MI6 - before being sidetracked by what turned out to be a highly successful career in banking.

His parents were teachers and his passion was archaeology.

“I was always interested in history and when I was 16 I started to work for the Central Lancashire Archeological Research unit,” he says.

“Most of that was unpaid, but a bit was paid. That was my passion, but actually, if you want to find the most poorly paid workforce anywhere in the world it’s on an archaeological dig.”

“So I decided that archaeology was for talented amateurs and went into the Navy.”

Leaving shortly before the Falklands War began in 1982, Barnes was going through the recruitment process for MI6 when he took what was supposed to be a short-term job in banking.

“All my mates have gone into banking, so I would go into banking as a temporary measure while I was waiting for my final interview. And I then gave myself a good talking to at the ripe old age of 22 and said, Andrew, you’ve got to stop chasing rainbows and settle down a sensible job, which had been drummed into me by my parents.”

Barnes was very good at it.

He pulled off some big deals for his employers, and was eventually sent to Australia to work for Macquarie. But he was never satisfied and cites a couple of reasons for going out on his own as an entrepreneur.

“I hated the person I’d become. I think finance is a very brutal career,” he says. “I always say part of the genesis of the four-day week relates to the fact that I had two people with nervous breakdowns in front of me by the time I was 25.”

The reason was he realised he was making a lot of money - just not for himself.

“I used to run the banking division for Macquarie, and I came across a company called realestate.com.au,” he recalls.

“I bought, for the bank, a controlling interest for $900,000. We floated it 13 weeks later for $36 million, and then it’s gone on and I think it’s now worth, $12 billion. I think it is still the most successful FinTech thing that’s ever come out of Australia. ... So it could have been Bill Gates and then me. But instead, I did the deal for somebody else.”

