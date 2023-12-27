Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau talk on the Loafers Lodge fire in central Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

As the year draws to a close, Waikato Herald is taking stock of 2023. What moved readers most? As part of a 12-day series, Waikato Herald reporter Danielle Zollickhofer looks at the top stories each month. Welcome to day five: May.

Nationally, May 2023 was a busy month in terms of news: The Loafers Lodge fire claimed the lives of five people, Meka Whaitiri resigned from the Labour party to join Te Pāti Māori, and Elizabeth Kerekere resigned from the Greens.

Then there was King Charles’ Coronation of course.

Meanwhile, in the Waikato, the tech sector mourned the death of “the grandfather of Google” Emeritus Professor Ian Witten.

Also, New Zealand’s first fully inclusive playground, the Magical Bridge playground in Hamilton, celebrated its sod-turning, and Waka Kotahi announced the earthworks schedule for the Piarere roundabout.

Other big stories in the region were:

NZ’s oldest man celebrates 107th birthday

New Zealand’s oldest man, Jack Coe, a resident at St Johns Wood Care Centre in Taupō, celebrated his 107th birthday.

He lived almost his whole life in Marton and Bulls, except for military service during World War II, when he trained for service in Blenheim and Porirua before being shipped off to the Pacific.

Health complications meant Jack had to move from his home in Marton to Taupō to be closer to his son, Peter Coe.

Unfortunately, Jack died two days after his big birthday.

New Zealand's oldest man 107-year-old Jack Coe at St Johns Wood Care Centre and Village in Taupō.

What’s happening to Paeroa’s L&P bottle?

Paeroa’s “world famous in New Zealand” L&P bottle was whitewashed.

One could have assumed an attack on the iconic sculpture, but it turned out it was just being prepared in anticipation of a resplendent new look.

The original bottle sculpture began as a replica space rocket for Paeroa’s 1967 Christmas promotion.

Paeroa's iconic L&P Bottle was whitewashed in May. Photo / Jim Birchall

Married couple both forge careers in NZ Army

Thames-raised Lieutenant Kate Heynes never imagined that just three months after returning from maternity leave to her job as an accountant, she would embark on a new career as a Learning Development Officer in the New Zealand Army.

Her husband Lieutenant Seth Heynes serves as a psychologist based at Linton Military Camp.

“I didn’t think I was fit enough, or young enough, to become a soldier. But my husband explained there’s far more to the Army and encouraged me to take a closer look,” Lieutenant Heynes said.

“I could see my skills and experience could translate well to the Learning Development Officer position, so I decided to take the plunge.”

Lieutenant Kate Heynes with her husband Lieutenant Seth Heynes and their daughter Theodora. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.