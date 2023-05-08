The Piarere site is a confluence of three destinations: South Waikato, Bay of Plenty and North Waikato. Photo / NZME

Earthworks will “hopefully” start in October for a two-lane roundabout to replace the high-risk T-intersection where State Highways 1 and 29 meet at Piarere south of Cambridge. But there are still further steps to be taken before the construction of one of the most talked-about infrastructure projects in Waikato can begin

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it is preparing to go to tender on the roundabout and hopes to have the contract awarded by August.

Waka Kotahi says the announcement this week of earthworks in October should be welcome news for the community, who have been calling for safety improvements at this intersection for some time now.

“This is an important project in one of New Zealand’s most critical transport corridors and the intersection improvements will help people get where they are going safely when travelling on a high-volume traffic route,” says Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton.

The Environment Court has accepted the applications for resource consent and notice of the requirement to alter designations for activities associated with the project.

“We acknowledge the work iwi have put into making this happen, as well as the regional and local councils,” she says.

The Piarere site is a confluence of three destinations: South Waikato, Bay of Plenty and North Waikato as well as the three iwi in the area, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā and Raukawa.

Funded through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, the new roundabout allows connection with a potential future expressway and will accommodate any future walking and cycling connections as there will be two underpasses for cyclists: one under SH1 Tīrau leg and one under SH29 Tauranga leg.

The Cambridge to Piarere expressway project is currently at the stage of securing route protection.

“A roundabout is an inherently safe intersection treatment as it gives everyone, whatever direction they approach, a slower speed environment whatever the time of day or night. A good roundabout design provides equal access and manages energy if a collision is to occur, therefore minimising severe injury,” Wilton says.

“This involves processes under the Resource Management Act to allow Waka Kotahi to require designations and to obtain regional resource consents to ensure we are ready to proceed if and when funding is made available.”

Once route protection is secured, funding must be confirmed then the next stages include detailed design, tendering and construction.