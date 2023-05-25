A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named a fourth victim of the deadly Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington last week.

Today they released the name of Kenneth Barnard, 67, who died in the deliberately set blaze early on Tuesday, May 16.

Five bodies have been recovered from the building on Adelaide Rd, and four have been named. The other named victims are Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; former lawyer Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the juggler.

Barnard’s family released a statement today.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” the statement said.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

The investigation into the fire continues, and police are still to confirm how many people were killed. Officers searching the building are dealing with unstable flooring and high levels of debris.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in relation to the fire. He appeared in the Wellington District Court last week where he was remanded in custody to reappear next month. He has interim name suppression.

Yesterday, Wellington’s legal community shared their memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer who was passionate about his work.

Kenneth Barnard was a "kindly" man who was adored by his nieces and nephews. Photo / Supplied

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as “the beginning of the downfall of Mel”.

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia, and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been invited to attend Michael Wahrlich’s funeral tomorrow.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”

Details of the funeral have been made publicly available for those who wish to attend.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown, on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation.

The service will also be live-streamed.