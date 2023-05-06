Mana whenua blessed the site of the Magical Bridge playground in Claudelands Park at a sod-turning ceremony last Friday.

New Zealand’s first fully inclusive playground is celebrating a significant milestone, as construction of the Magical Bridge playground will start on Monday .

The fully accessible playground has been in the pipeline for four years and will, once completed, provide a safe place to play for people of all physical capabilities and ages, while considering the needs of people with intellectual disabilities including autism and sensory, visual and hearing impairments.

Hamilton City Council (HCC) is developing the playground in partnership with the Hamilton-based Magical Bridge Trust, which was formed specifically for this project.

Community and Natural Environment Committee chairwoman and HCC councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf says the Magical Bridge Playground is going to be an exciting addition to Claudelands Park.

“One in four Hamiltonians identify as living with a disability – it’s so important that we provide a safe and inclusive play space for people of all ages and abilities. We are thrilled to be working with the Magical Bridge team to ... create a more open and welcoming Hamilton Kirikiriroa,” Naidoo-Rauf says.

The proposed 4000sq m playground will have themed zones, including a slide zone, swing zone and spin zone. The design will use specific colours for the zones, which also include a sensory garden with textured surfaces and accessible waterplay areas.

Construction of the playground will take place in two stages, with stage one focusing on building a playground with improved inclusivity on the existing Claudelands Park playground footprint. Stage two will add more play zones and facilities like toilets.

The first stage, expected to be complete in about eight months, is fully funded through a combination of community grants, sponsorship and in-kind donations, as well as funding from the council.

A design concept for the Magical Bridge playground.

HCC will contribute a maximum of $1.4 million towards the project from its renewal budget for the existing playground.

Magical Bridge Trust chief executive Peter van Vroonhoven says: “It has been a truly humbling experience to have such universal support for the Magical Bridge vision, and I can’t wait ‘til members of our community, regardless of ability or age, can enjoy a playground, often for the first time.”

While the construction is under way, the nearby Parana Park playground and Fairfield Park playground are still available for use. To find out about other playgrounds around the city, check out the council’s website.

To find out more about the Magical Bridge Trust, head to their website.