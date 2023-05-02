Travel troubles in the capital, Chirs Hipkins toches base with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more heavy rain on the way in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is yet to hear from Labour minister Meka Whaitiri about her decision to stand as a candidate for Te Pāti Māori in the upcoming election.

Hipkins was on a plane to London for King Charles’ coronation when news broke about Whaitiri’s plans to jump ship yesterday evening.

He told media he hadn’t had a conversation with Whaitiri since Labour’s last caucus meeting, which was three weeks ago, as Parliament is currently in recess.

“As I’ve indicated I haven’t had a conversation with Meka Whaitiri yet and I obviously want to do her the courtesy of hearing what she has to say if anything before I make a comment on it,” Hipkins said.

“I think that’s only fair, so I’ll reserve any further comment until I’ve had that conversation.”

Hipkins said no one from his or Sepuloni’s office has spoken to Whaitiri.

“On a regular basis, elections roll around, people make decisions about their own future, typically they would speak to their party leaders before making those announcements. I haven’t heard from her yet,” Hipkins said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told Newshub the Labour Government was “falling apart” and it was getting “very messy”.

“It’s a total mess,” he said.

“The person I feel sorry for is Chris Hipkins. He’s arriving in London and turning on his phone and getting out of airplane mode and discovering he’s lost a minister.

“We’ve gone from Gaurav Sharma and those dramas into Stuart Nash and other ministers not reading Cabinet manuals and now we’re with Meka Whaitiri in this situation.”

Whaitiri entered Parliament in 2013 by winning the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti byelection but was stripped of her ministerial responsibilities in 2018 over an altercation with her press secretary and allegations of bullying.

After the 2020 general election, Whaitiri was reappointed as a minister but overlooked for promotion this year when Hipkins became Prime Minister, watching from the sidelines as Willie Jackson, Kiri Allan, and Willow Jean Prime were shifted up the Labour rankings.

It’s understood Whaitiri will replace Heather Skipworth as the Māori Party candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

As a Labour candidate, Whaitiri won her seat handily in 2020 with 13,642 votes, with Skipworth second at 7597 and the Greens’ Elizabeth Kerekere on 2080.