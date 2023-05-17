Paeroa's iconic L&P Bottle.

Paeroa’s ‘world famous in New Zealand’ L&P bottle has been whitewashed in anticipation of a resplendent new look - freshening up the attraction which is a major drawcard and Instagram staple for travellers passing through the town.

The drink was created in 1907 after an analysis of Paeroa mineral water by Arthur Wohlman three years earlier. Wohlman’s study revealed the water contained a high concentration of magnesium bicarbonate which was believed to have curative effects. It was mixed with lemon to create the Kiwi classic.

The property on which the spring sat was purchased by Robert Fewell and his brother-in-law Frank Brinkler in 1908. The pair continued to bottle the water until 1915 when the company was sold off to Menzies and Company, who opened a larger-scale factory in Paeroa.

The bottle began from no-so-humble beginnings as a replica space rocket for Paeroa’s 1967 Christmas promotion. Paeroa was to ‘rocket into Christmas’, recorded the late local curator and historian of the Paeroa and District Museum, Graham Watton.

The original 7 metres high, 1.3-metre diameter structure was made of six stacked concrete water troughs with a fibre-glass “neck” housing a public address system that blared music and announcements during the promotion.

It was then painted in Lemon & Paeroa bottle colours in early 1969 before being stored away. It was rebuilt and established on its original site shortly thereafter.

The bottle was moved in 2002 from its original position to its present site 20 metres back into the Ohinemuri Reserve, to allow photographers a safe position away from the middle of State Highway 2.

Former Hauraki District mayor John Tregidga in front of the revamped L&P bottle for its 50th anniversary in 2019.

A spokesperson for the Hauraki District Council (HDC) said the big bottle is currently undergoing a facelift after becoming weathered, “It’s getting repainted and will be protected with graffiti guard. The work has started and the bottle is currently white!”

The bottle is owned by HDC, but the L&P branding is owned by the Coca-Cola Europacific Partnership company (CCEP), and CCEP takes responsibility for maintaining the bottle.

The Council spokesperson said CCEP has “organised their promotional company to manage the preparation and repainting of the bottle. It is at no cost to our ratepayers. With this window of clear weather, they’ve made a good start and as it’s not peak summer season, will not impact the visitor experience to Paeroa for too long.”

“It’s great to see this quintessential provincial Kiwi icon and one of New Zealand’s most readily identifiable brands getting a well-deserved makeover. It’s done Paeroa proud over the years.”

An L&P spokesperson said the new design will stick to the status quo: “The iconic look of the bottle won’t be changing, every now and then our much loved L&P bottle needs a little touch-up to keep it looking spick and span.”





Additional reporting Alison Smith











