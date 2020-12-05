Website of the Year

Kerre McIvor: The bloody truth - New Zealand's gun control reform law hasn't worked

Gangs are battling for control of NZ's drug trade. File photo / Peter Meecham

OPINION:

In the wake of the Christchurch mosque murders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned international acclaim for her response to the brutal hate crime.

Her genuine compassion for the victims and their families made a

