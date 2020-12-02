South Auckland shootings: Man arrested after explosives found in raid

A man is appearing in court after a raid on a South Auckland property uncovered explosives, firearms, and ammunition.

Counties Manukau CIB team investigating the spate of shootings in Ōtara two weeks ago made the arrest, who is a person of interest to the inquiry, yesterday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others, unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police would like to reassure the public that there was zero tolerance for gun violence in our community and that further arrests are anticipated.

Police continued to maintain a high level of presence in Ōtara.

A man is appearing in court after a raid on a South Auckland property uncovered these firearms after a spate of shootings in Ōtara. Photo/ Brett Phibbs, supplied

Police said they were grateful for the assistance provided by the community to date and encouraged anyone with information regarding the shootings or other gang related activity to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Auckland was left on edge last month after five gang-related shootings in two days.

Police confirmed the shootings that began with three firearms incidents on November 20, were linked and involve an organised crime group.

Over the weekend two more shootings took place in Ōtara.

It led to an increased police presence in the suburb over the weekend with officers in the streets carrying firearms.

Police arrested an 18 year-old man and charged him with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Last week a police spokesman said there was a dedicated team investigating the offending and were following positive lines of inquiry to hold those responsible for the shootings to account.