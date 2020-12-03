Mongrel Mob raid: Police seize firearms, drugs, stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle

One of the vehicles seized by police. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized firearms and drugs in a raid on the Mongrel Mob in Hamilton.

The Waikato Organised Crime Team, with support from the AOS, completed five search warrants targeting Mongrel Mob-linked addresses across the Hamilton region this morning.

Police say they found firearms, ammunition, cash, methamphetamine, cannabis and had recovered a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

A 38-year-old man is facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 22-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, supplying MDMA (Class B) and possession for supply of MDMA (Class B).

A pistol was recovered in the raid. Photo / NZ Police

Both men are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

"Our focus steadfastly remains on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

"We know that greed continues to be a driver for these offenders who push drugs and suck money from those in our community who can least afford it."