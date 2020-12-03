Mongrel Mob raid: Police seize firearms, drugs, stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Police have seized firearms and drugs in a raid on the Mongrel Mob in Hamilton.
The Waikato Organised Crime Team, with support from the AOS, completed five search warrants targeting Mongrel Mob-linked addresses across the Hamilton region this morning.
Police say they found firearms, ammunition, cash, methamphetamine, cannabis and had recovered a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Read More
- Mongrel Mob Waikato leader Sonny Fatupaito hits back at police drug claims about his chapter - ...
- Victim's family says Mongrel Mob boss Sonny Fatu's attempt at reform is 'offensive' - NZ Herald
- Mongrel Mob killer Raymond Jury a 'coward' says victim's sister - NZ Herald
- Inside Mongrel Mob gangster Josef Armani Heart's life of luxury - NZ Herald
- Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom leader's relatives join rival Comancheros gang - NZ Herald
- Patched Mongrel Mob gang member Vincent Mahara jailed for terrifying home invasion - NZ Herald
A 38-year-old man is facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A 22-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, supplying MDMA (Class B) and possession for supply of MDMA (Class B).
Both men are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.
"Our focus steadfastly remains on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.
"We know that greed continues to be a driver for these offenders who push drugs and suck money from those in our community who can least afford it."