Tangowahine shooting: Shot police dog facing several surgeries but in stable condition

The police dog shot in the jaw has improved on a "meaningful scale" and is no longer "touch and go", a veterinary staff member treating him says.

The canine was rushed by helicopter to a specialist vet team in Auckland to treat life threatening injuries to his jaw and blood loss.

He was shot in the head by an armed man during Tuesday's shootout in Tangowahine, 12km northeast of Dargaville.

The man was shot by police and remained in a stable condition.

Inspector Todd Southall, national coordinator of police dogs, said this afternoon police would not name the dog because of ongoing investigations.

The police dog injured in a serious incident near Tangowahine on Tuesday. Photo / supplied

The comment appeared to be in response to a media outlet naming the dog.

Southall said more surgeries were expected over the coming weeks and a long road to recovery laid ahead of the dog.

He said police remained optimistic about its return to the beat - but it was still too early to say whether this would happen.

Providing the dog's handler with today's reassuring news was like telling a family member about a loved one, Coomer said.

"They love each other to bits, these guys," he said of the pair.

"Their partnership is similar to siblings that are on side or like family. It's nice to be able to give good news especially as it was touch and go for quite some time."

'He is going to survive'

It was Advanced Veterinary Care's Dr Alastair Coomer who said the dog's survival was "touch and go".

"The expectation is he is going to survive and he is going to continue to improve. We are still working with the goal of him thriving and going back to work."

The closeness of the dog and handler was obvious from their first arrival, Coomer said.

The familiarity in a "tight bond like this" saw the dog responding to their owner's voice ahead of every other person talking.

The dog's handler had been a permanent presence by the dog's side as he received treatment serious.

Coomer is no stranger to saving the lives of Northland's police dogs.

This time, two years ago, the specialist vet was involved in the treatment of 20-month-old Caesar.

The 20-month-old German Shepherd had only clocked up two weeks on the beat with his handler Constable Van Der Kwaak when he was stabbed in the head by a man resisting arrest at a home in Parua Bay, Whangārei.

Coomer said groups like The Working Dog Centre based in Massey University, alongside other specialist vets and nurses, meant the country's police dogs were in "incredible" hands.