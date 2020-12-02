Wellsford shooting: Man and woman wanted in connection with Zane Smith murder located by police

A man and woman sought in connection with the murder of Zane Smith in Wellsford last Saturday have been located this morning.

The woman, aged 21, handed herself in to Police at Auckland City and has been charged with being an accessory after the Fact to Murder, said Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

She will be appearing in the North Shore District Court later today.

A 45-year-old man was located at a central Auckland address by police where he was found unresponsive.

An ambulance has been called to the scene and he has been taken to hospital for medical assistance where he will be held under scene guard.

Enquiries were ongoing, however at this time police are not seeking anyone else in connection to Smith's death.

Beard said yesterday that police had made several inquiries across the wider Auckland region searching for the man who was considered dangerous.

They were are also seeking the woman who was associated with the wanted man and had a warrant to arrest in relation to the incident.

Police also appealed for sightings of a black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon linked to the incident, which was seen in Pakuranga on Sunday morning.

They acknowledged members of the public who had contacted them with information about possible sightings.

Smith, 37, of Rodney was found dead on Wayby Station Rd on Saturday.

Emergency services were called at about 7.45pm after police were notified.

Support was being provided to Smith's family, Beard said.