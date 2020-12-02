Teen pleads guilty after punching Gore doctor

A man has appeared in court after assaulting a Gore doctor. Photo / File

A man who "king hit" a Gore Hospital doctor was convicted of assault in the Gore District Court yesterday.

Bailee Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting hospital clinical manager Fazal Mann on November 4.

Brown appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Penny Stratford read the statement of facts.

About 10.28pm Brown and three associates entered the hospital's accident and emergency department.

"The defendant was being medically assessed by a doctor who is the victim," Sgt Stratford said.

The male associate was disruptive and Mann asked him to leave.

While Mann was speaking to the man, Brown approached him from behind and "king hit him in the side of the head using a closed fist".

"The force of the punch caused the victim's glasses to break."

The impact gave the doctor "a severe headache and ringing in his ears" and he received a small scratch to his ear.

Brown explained to police that he became angry because the doctor kept touching the cut he was being treated for.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said because the assault happened in a hospital this should be taken into account when Brown was sentenced on February 3.

"I am very concerned about the safety of doctors and therefore I propose the sentencing judge has the option of some form of detention," Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

Lawyer John Fraser asked the curfew conditions of Brown's bail be amended so he could work throughout the night in his role as a rural contractor.

Fraser also asked Brown be considered for restorative justice.

The judge referred Brown to restorative justice and asked for home and community detention options to be investigated.

The judge also suggested Brown take notice of the bail condition not to consume alcohol or drugs after Brown told the court he had already breached that condition.

"It might be a very boring Christmas for you but a sober Christmas might be better than what you would get in custody."

Brown was also convicted on three other charges he pleaded guilty to: operating a vehicle carelessly, intentionally damaging reading glasses and being under 20-years-old and driving with 308mcg of alcohol per litre of breath on November 25.