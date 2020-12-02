Donald Trump posts speech on Facebook repeating US election misinformation

President Donald Trump has surprised the United States by posting a lengthy speech on his social media accounts, in which he repeats a deluge of baseless and disproven claims about last month's presidential election.

The prerecorded speech, which is 46 minutes long, was filmed in the White House. Trump posted it without warning shortly before 4pm, local time.

"This may be the most important speech I've ever made," he tells the camera.

"I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3rd elections."

Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election on Saturday, November 7, four days after the polls closed.

The delay was caused by a relatively slow vote count across several swing states – specifically Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

A month after the election, Trump and his legal team have yet to provide any evidence to support their claims that widespread fraud robbed him of victory.

The President and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in court. Judges have repeatedly labelled their claims not credible, without merit or unsupported by proof.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



Full Video: https://t.co/EHqzsLbbJG pic.twitter.com/Eu4IsLNsKD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

"We used to have what we called election day. Now we have election weeks and months. And lots of bad things happened during this period of time," Trump said in the pre-recorded speech.

"Especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote.

"As President I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under co-ordinated assault and siege.

"For months leading up to the election, we were warned that we should not declare a premature victory. We were told repeatedly that it would take weeks, if not months, to determine the winner, to count the absentee ballots, and to verify the results."

No one said it would take months to determine a winner. The warning from election experts, covered extensively in the news media, was that a surge in mail voting due to the coronavirus pandemic meant there might not be a clear result on election night.

The experts said Trump and Biden would each appear to be well ahead in certain states, depending whether or not the state in question counted mail-in ballots (which are overwhelmingly Democratic) ahead of time.

They said these early leads would prove to be a "mirage" – a blue one in some states and a red one in others.

This happened as forecast across much of the country. In states such as Florida and North Carolina, which allowed election officials to count the mail vote before election day, Biden leaped to early leads. Trump won both states.

In Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, where officials had to wait until election day to start, Trump led by large margins early and Biden eventually reeled him in.

The President declared victory on election night, before most of the mail-in votes across those states had been counted, despite the experts' warnings. Ever since, he has argued that Biden's comeback was suspicious and tainted by massive fraud.

MORE TO COME