Christchurch mosque shootings Royal Commission report: Calls for dedicated minister to oversee response

Islamic groups and March 15 mosque attack survivors are calling for the Government to appoint a dedicated minister to oversee its response to the royal commission report into the shootings due to be released next week.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry's 792-page report into the Christchurch terror attacks is expected to be released on Tuesday.

The inquiry, chaired by Sir William Young, has been investigating the Australian mass killer Brenton Tarrant's activities before the attacks, including his travel in New Zealand and around the world, how he obtained firearms, his use of social media, and what relevant state sector agencies knew about him before the attacks.

It also looked at what actions state agencies took, what more they could have done, and whether some of them, such as intelligence agencies, were too busy looking at Islamic fundamentalism at the expense of the threat of white nationalism.

It's expected that the report – which took into account about 400 interviews, including one with Tarrant who was jailed for life without parole in August - will include many recommendations aimed at avoiding future similar tragedies.

But many Islamic groups, along with victims and survivors of the attacks, want a dedicated government minister appointed to ensure the recommendations are properly dealt with – similar to the role Andrew Little plays as Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry.

The much-anticipated report into the Christchurch mosque shootings is out next week.

The Islamic Women's Council New Zealand has requested a dedicated minister during its Government engagement around the release of the report.

"It's important that someone has the specific responsibility in Cabinet to ensure the Royal Commission's recommendations are implemented," national coordinator Anjum Rahman said.

"This allows for accountability, and gives a focal point for community engagement."

It's understood that a Muslim Community Reference Group will also be established to work with the Government on its response.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at Masjid Al Noor on March 15, 2019. Photo / NZ Herald

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at Masjid Al Noor on March 15, 2019, also supports a single Government point of contact to help streamline the response.

"I remember the Pike River tragedy happening a long time ago but it's still not resolved and I hope we don't have the same problem as those victims," he said.

Faisal Sayed, of the Linwood Islamic Charitable Trust, who survived the March 15 mass shooting, also agrees.

"I strongly believe that it will add more value to the quality of work and pace of an already prolonged process," he said.

A spokesman for the Muslim Association of Canterbury and Al Noor Mosque said the community's "specific needs and support has been lost and diluted" within an ethnic communities' category.

"We do not want to see a continued engagement strategy where we are treated as a photo-op, where our silence is seen as complicit acquiescence," he said.

"We do have a voice and we do have something to contribute to Aotearoa, we do not feel we will move forward as a country without this. This will take time, and this will take investment. Our hope is that our Government not only listens to our concerns but also hears them."

There is also high interest in how the report will address New Zealand's hate speech, which Justice Minister Little last year branded "woefully inadequate".

A review on hate speech was launched after March 15 and although changes ultimately failed, Labour pledged before pre-election that it would chase legislation chances to clamp down on hate speech and discrimination.

Muslim Association of Canterbury spokesperson Ahmed Khan hopes the Government will take swift action on hate speech laws.

The Federation of the Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ)'s detailed submission to the inquiry says the gunman's "highly unusual travel history" should have acted as a red flag to authorities.

FIANZ also raised major concerns that police granted the killer a firearms licence in September 2017, just after he arrived in New Zealand. They struggle to see how he could have been found him a fit and proper person to hold a licence and breached its own vetting procedures.

The inquiry's report was provided to Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti and will be publicly released next Tuesday, after first being shared with victims' families and political party leaders.

Evidence given by ministers and public sector bosses to the inquiry, led by Commissioner Sir William Young, will be suppressed for 30 years. The interview with Tarrant will never be released out of concern it could inspire and assist further attacks.

National security was cited as a reason for the suppressions. Full publication of the evidence could provide a "how-to manual for future terrorists", the commissioners said. Those concerns would likely have "dissipated" in 30 years, they said.

Five key things expected in the report

• Firearms licence: How did police find Tarrant a fit and proper person in granting him a gun licence?

• Guns: How did he mass the high-powered weaponry and thousands of rounds of ammunition?

• Under the radar: How did the gunman go unnoticed by police and NZ spy agencies, GCSB and NZSIS? What intel did they have on the likes of Tarrant?

• Threats: Did police and security agencies ignore warnings from the Muslim community because they were too focused on Islamic extremism?

• Hate speech: An examination of New Zealand's current laws and proposes legislative changes.