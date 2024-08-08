A small dent could be seen on one side of the ferry this afternoon.

Aratere also experienced a “power blackout” in 2023 caused by disintegrating tape used to hold wiring together.

Also last year, Kaitaki lost power in the middle of Cook Strait with 864 people on board and issued a mayday call as it drifted towards Wellington’s rocky South Coast. The ship narrowly avoided disaster after power was able to be partially restored.

KiwiRail has been under intense scrutiny in recent months after its plan to replace its ageing ferry fleet with two mega ferries was left dead in the water. The Government refused to fund a cost blowout of $1.47 billion for the portside infrastructure needed to support the larger ships.

Ministry of Transport officials were already considering Interislander’s future, including whether it could be separated into a new state-owned enterprise or sold, when the Aratere ran aground.

The Government is yet to announce the new plan to replace the fleet.

There has been an exodus of directors from KiwiRail’s board after Finance Minister Nicola Willis warned a “board refresh” was coming.

Rob Jager, an existing director on the board, has accepted the position of acting chairman. His career includes more than 43 years with Shell in various executive roles, including chairman and vice-president of the Shell companies in New Zealand.

“I look forward to working with KiwiRail’s shareholding ministers, board, management, staff and stakeholders and supporting the company in implementing its plan to increase efficiency and deliver exemplary safe and reliable customer service,” Jager said in a statement.

This is after Willis announced the early retirement of outgoing chairman David McLean.

McLean’s exit was followed by the departure of KiwiRail directors Rachel Pinn, a transport consultant, Ed Sims, former chief executive of Canadian airline WestJet, and Maryan Street, a former Labour MP and minister.

