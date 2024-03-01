Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Intense weather is on the way, but before an autumn storm sweeps the country at the end of the weekend, it will start with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers.

MetService says it will issue severe weather warnings in the next few days with heavy rain and gales likely on Monday. The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research also said there was a high chance wind speeds could exceed 70km/h.

The worst of the weather was expected to skip Auckland, with the South Island’s West Coast, Canterbury High Country, Otago, Southland, and the North Island’s Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū and western parts of the Bay of Plenty in line for heavy falls on Monday.

Severe gales were tipped for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington, as well as in Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū, Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

An intense front is set to sweep northeast over the South Island and lower North Island on Monday, while a slow-moving front over the North Island intensifies ⚠



Heavy rain is likely for central and western areas, and severe northwesterly gales are expected to be widespread 💨🌧 pic.twitter.com/xgasQ4SKmt — MetService (@MetService) March 1, 2024

In the meantime, the City of Sails had a forecast high of 23C for Saturday and 24C for Sunday and Monday. Fresh westerly winds were expected for late this morning, along with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers.

Auckland’s Sunday could deteriorate, with MetService forecasting occasional rain to develop early with a strong northwesterly wind in the afternoon and evening.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Saturday “could see some rain on the west part of the South Island ... while the east parts will be dry and hot”.

“Into Sunday, the focus switches to the North Island.”

Gonna get windy. 🌬️



Note the odds for 70+ km/h wind gusts grow with each successive day (Sat-Tue).



🔴 high

🟠 medium

🟡 some pic.twitter.com/myD43o1KWA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 1, 2024

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said warnings associated with the strong, intense cold front bringing the storm would be issued in the coming days.

Bergdolt also said the strong winds would bring a dramatic temperature shift, with cooler conditions replacing some of the recent sweltering days.

“Maximum daytime temperatures [will be] in the mid-teens for southern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

“The colder air runs northwards across the country, bringing some snowfall to the tops of the Southern Alps for the early hours of Monday morning.”

Meteorological autumn starts tomorrow & Mother Nature will be shifting into a new gear 🎚️



💧 A band of heavy rain will affect parts of the North Island on Sunday



🌀 A strong low will bring heavy rain, wind, colder temperatures & snow to high elevations on Monday-Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1IxS3DHUAY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 29, 2024

Makgabutlane said: “Into Tuesday, we’re looking at quite the dip [in temperatures], especially in the deep south. Gore [expected] 25C [on Thursday], fairly warm for them, and after that front passes through on Tuesday, it will only get to 12C.

“That will be a trend into the latter part of Tuesday and into the week. It looks like a similar story in places like Queenstown too.”

WeatherWatch said as the storm moved on to the North Island there would be less frequent downpours and possibly thunderstorms.

