An autumn storm is approaching, and with it comes a dramatic drop in temperatures, heavy rain, gales, big waves and snow.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the storm was coming with a cold front from the west and would make landfall on Sunday evening.

It would then spread up the country on Monday and the cooler temperatures would linger into the week. MetService may issue severe weather warnings closer to the time, Makgabutlane said.

Auckland had persistent rain and strong northwesterlies forecast for Monday with a top temperature of 24C. Showers should clear through Tuesday.

The full extent of the autumn storm would be felt in the South Island, Makgabutlane said.

🌬️Unsettled start to autumn: meteorological autumn arrives on Friday & shortly thereafter, so will a storm...



There's the potential for a deep low (🔵) near the South Island on Monday, possibly bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, colder temperatures, big waves & some snow! pic.twitter.com/GvS0uuCLiW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 27, 2024

The West Coast would feel the brunt of the wet and windy weather, with rain also likely to spread into the Canterbury High Country and Otago before moving up to Buller and Tasman.

In the meantime, in Auckland, Friday and Saturday were forecast to reach 23C with mainly fine conditions. Cloud could linger, and there was a chance of a shower on Saturday.

The city’s weather was forecast to deteriorate through Sunday when rain could develop early morning and wind would become strong in the afternoon and evening.

Other parts of the country would still see sweltering temperatures over the first weekend of autumn, with MetService forecasting a 31C for Blenheim on Saturday.

🌀A storm on Monday & Tuesday will bring the first Autumn blast of the season.



Strongest winds look to be from Taranaki/Hawkes Bay southwards⬇️



📺Video for more: https://t.co/B4famKFCxL



💨Precise wind speeds & locations yet to be locked in, but here's the current thinking: pic.twitter.com/bAo68CpJm2 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 29, 2024

Makgabutlane said there was a small chance rainfall rates in Auckland and elsewhere in the North Island could reach warning amounts on Monday.

“And the other thing to mention with the cold front and just to be aware of, it looks like it brings quite a temperature change,” she said.

“Into Tuesday, we’re looking at quite the dip, especially in the deep south. [For example,] Gore is expecting 25C today [Thursday], fairly warm for them, and after that front passes through on Tuesday, it will only get to 12C.

“That will be a trend into the latter part of Tuesday and into the week. It looks like a similar story in places like Queenstown too,” she said.

As the curtain closes on summer, here's a look at what temperatures are looking like for the first day of meteorological autumn tomorrow🍂📅



Alexandra is one of the warmer spots at 28°C, with Tauranga and Blenheim not far behind at 27°C🌡️ pic.twitter.com/NSLpdh4vkf — MetService (@MetService) February 29, 2024

“We definitely recommend people keep up to date with the latest watches or warnings on MetService’s website,” she said.

MetService expected snowfall on the top of the Southern Alps early Monday morning.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) corroborated the forecast, saying there would be an unsettled start to autumn.

Weather Watch said the storm would prove “the first autumn blast” and forecast the strongest winds for south of Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay.

