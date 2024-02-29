Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The first day of Autumn is off to a warm start with temperatures to hit a sizzling 27C in parts before a dramatic shift in gear as a storm sweeps across the country.

While official weather warnings and watches are still to be issued, MetService says today is expected to be balmy and fine in most regions.

The top of the South Island was expected to have a more than 20C jump in temperatures across the day with Blenheim going from a chilly 5C at 7am to 27C. It is expected to hit 31C tomorrow.

But the golden run is set to change abruptly with the arrival of the storm and cooler weather expected from Sunday.

“On Saturday we could see some rain on the west part of the South Island... while the east parts will be dry and hot,” said MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

On Sunday the westerlies were expected to pick up alongside spells of rain ahead of Monday’s storm.

“Into Sunday, the focus switches to North Island,” Makgabutlane said.

Rain could develop in Auckland in the early morning on Sunday and wind would become strong in the afternoon and evening.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for western areas and northwesterly gales in central and eastern parts of New Zealand.

Meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said severe weather warnings associated with the front would be issued in coming days.

”Strong southwesterly winds behind the front bring a dramatic shift to cooler conditions, with maximum daytime temperatures in just the mid-teens for southern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday.

“The colder air runs northwards across the country, bringing some snowfall to the tops of the Southern Alps for the early hours of Monday morning.”

Meteorological autumn starts tomorrow & Mother Nature will be shifting into a new gear 🎚️



💧 A band of heavy rain will affect parts of the North Island on Sunday



🌀 A strong low will bring heavy rain, wind, colder temperatures & snow to high elevations on Monday-Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1IxS3DHUAY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 29, 2024

Strong to gale-force westerlies kick in with severe gales in places like Wellington, Wairarapa, central NZ, the Southern Alps, and inland eastern areas of the North Island, forecaster Weather Watch said.

WeatherWatch.co.nz said as the storm moved on to the North Island there would be less frequent downpours, and possibly thunderstorms.

The worst winds would be felt from Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay southwards, but Auckland might also have coastal gales for a time.

🌀A storm on Monday & Tuesday will bring the first Autumn blast of the season.



Strongest winds look to be from Taranaki/Hawkes Bay southwards⬇️



📺Video for more: https://t.co/B4famKFCxL



💨Precise wind speeds & locations yet to be locked in, but here's the current thinking: pic.twitter.com/bAo68CpJm2 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 29, 2024

There would also be a dramatic drop in daytime temperatures some places barely reaching double digits.

“And the other thing to mention with the cold front and just to be aware of, it looks like it brings quite a temperature change,” said Makgabutlane.

“Into Tuesday, we’re looking at quite the dip, especially in the deep south. Gore is expecting 25C today [Thursday], fairly warm for them, and after that front passes through on Tuesday, it will only get to 12C.

“That will be a trend into the latter part of Tuesday and into the week. It looks like a similar story in places like Queenstown too.”







