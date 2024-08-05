He said just two weeks before her fatal accident, Kymani tried to rollerskate with her sister and fell “multiple times”.
“I never knew that they would end up taking them ice skating. I would have said, ‘hell no’.”
Both parents were told students were given the option of wearing helmets but they all refused.
“It should have been compulsory, it should have been enforced,” Gawtkin said.
“Why does my baby have to die for people to have to do something?”
In the days following the incident, Alpine Ice Sports Centre introduced a mandatory helmet policy.
“From Monday 5 August, all customers are required to wear a helmet while attending our public skating sessions. Helmets are provided free of charge by Alpine, or skaters may prefer to bring their own well-fitting cycle helmet,” the company wrote on social media.
WorkSafe earlier told the Herald an investigation into the facility’s safety procedures was under way.
Gwatkin said the Alpine Ice Sports Centre had not reached out to their family at any stage since their daughter was taken from the rink in an ambulance.
Heteraka described Kymani as “kind, caring and helpful”.