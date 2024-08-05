They have also revealed Kymani’s older sister was on the same school trip and was at her side moments after the fall.

“[My daughter] said she saw [Kymani] go bum over head and was just lying there,” Gwatkin said.

“She went over to her and picked her up…[Kymani] looked up at her, said ‘I love you’ and then went into full seizure mode.”

Kymani died at Christchurch Hospital two days later.

Gwatkin said he was told the school trip would be to the zoo, not an ice skating rink.

He said just two weeks before her fatal accident, Kymani tried to rollerskate with her sister and fell “multiple times”.

“I never knew that they would end up taking them ice skating. I would have said, ‘hell no’.”

Both parents were told students were given the option of wearing helmets but they all refused.

“It should have been compulsory, it should have been enforced,” Gawtkin said.

“Why does my baby have to die for people to have to do something?”

In the days following the incident, Alpine Ice Sports Centre introduced a mandatory helmet policy.

“From Monday 5 August, all customers are required to wear a helmet while attending our public skating sessions. Helmets are provided free of charge by Alpine, or skaters may prefer to bring their own well-fitting cycle helmet,” the company wrote on social media.

WorkSafe earlier told the Herald an investigation into the facility’s safety procedures was under way.

Gwatkin said the Alpine Ice Sports Centre had not reached out to their family at any stage since their daughter was taken from the rink in an ambulance.

Heteraka described Kymani as “kind, caring and helpful”.

“If she saw kids with no friends, she would introduce them to her friends.”

She said her daughter wanted to be a “mum with 50 kids” when she was older, as well as a Black Fern star and a professional dancer.

“She was supposed to do all that, she was supposed to be here with me, instead all I have is a box and some photos.”

Kymani will be farewelled by friends and classmates today at a memorial service at her school Haeata Community Campus.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







