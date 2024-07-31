Her school, Haeata Community Campus, also paid tribute.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, a beloved member of our school community,” it said.

“Kymani was a vibrant and cherished ākonga who touched the lives of many with her kindness, aroha and beautiful spirit ... We understand that many of you will be affected by this tragedy.”

The school is offering support and counselling through their Hauora team.

“Please don’t hesitate to ask and reach out if you need to,” the school said.

“It is important at this time that we support each other and take care of each other ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hiley-Hetaraka whānau at this time.

“Kia kaha, kia toa, kia manawanui.”

WorkSafe told the Herald an investigation into the facilities safety procedures is underway.

“WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident at Alpine Ice in Christchurch,” said a WorkSafe spokesperson.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents and whānau must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe.”

“Our investigation will consider the circumstances of the incident and what policies and procedures the business or organisation had in place for risk management,” they said.

WorkSafe extended its sympathy to the victim’s whānau.

On Tuesday morning, emergency services rushed to the scene on Brougham St at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre just after 11am.

The sports centre told the Herald the victim was injured while skating and assisted on-site by emergency services.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred during our public skating session today,” it said.

13-year-old Kyamani Hiley-Hetaraka died after sustaining critical injuries while ice skating on a school trip on July 30. Photo / Givealittle

Kymani’s uncle, Justin Tusa, told Stuff he was questioning whether the skating rink was “just waiting for this to happen”.

A Givealittle page was set up yesterday.

In less than 24 hours, the page had raised almost $12,000.

It was set up by Hiley-Hetaraka’s grandmother, Tina, her great aunt Lannie Belle and aunty Joanne Tusa.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare - sending your child to school and to never return home,” the page said.

“Her parents, brothers, sisters and whanau are devastated ... Kymani was a beautiful girl only 13 years old.

“As this is unexpected tragedy any funds would be gratefully appreciated and will go towards preparing for what comes next.

“Aroha nui Hiley-Hetaraka whanau.”