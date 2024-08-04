The sports centre told the Herald the victim was injured while skating and assisted on-site by emergency services.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred during our public skating session today,” it said.

Alpine Ice has now made changes to its policy, it announced on social media.

“Customer safety is a priority at Alpine Ice,” the post said.

“From Monday 5 August, all customers are required to wear a helmet while attending our public skating sessions. Helmets are provided free of charge by Alpine, or skaters may prefer to bring their own well-fitting cycle helmet.

“For inquiries relating to helmet policy for other ice sport activities, please refer to advice from your sport/programme co-ordinator. We appreciate your support and understanding.”

Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka died in Christchurch hospital on Thursday, August 1, following an ice skating accident.

WorkSafe earlier told the Herald an investigation into the facilities safety procedures was under way.

“WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident at Alpine Ice in Christchurch,” it said in a statement.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents and whānau must have confidence their rangatahi [young people] will be kept safe.

“Our investigation will consider the circumstances of the incident and what policies and procedures the business or organisation had in place for risk management.”

13-year-old Kyamani Hiley-Hetaraka died after sustaining critical injuries while ice skating on a school trip on July 30. Photo / Givealittle

A Givealittle page was set up this week.

In less than 24 hours, the page had raised almost $12,000.

It was set up by Hiley-Hetaraka’s grandmother, Tina, her great-aunt Lannie Belle and aunty Joanne Tusa.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare – sending your child to school and to never return home,” the page said.

“Her parents, brothers, sisters and whānau are devastated... Kymani was a beautiful girl, only 13 years old.

“As this is [an] unexpected tragedy, any funds would be gratefully appreciated and will go towards preparing for what comes next.

“Aroha nui Hiley-Hetaraka whānau.”