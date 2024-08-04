“From Monday 5 August, all customers are required to wear a helmet while attending our public skating sessions. Helmets are provided free of charge by Alpine, or skaters may prefer to bring their own well-fitting cycle helmet.
“For inquiries relating to helmet policy for other ice sport activities, please refer to advice from your sport/programme co-ordinator. We appreciate your support and understanding.”
WorkSafe earlier told the Herald an investigation into the facilities safety procedures was under way.
“WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident at Alpine Ice in Christchurch,” it said in a statement.
“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents and whānau must have confidence their rangatahi [young people] will be kept safe.
“Our investigation will consider the circumstances of the incident and what policies and procedures the business or organisation had in place for risk management.”