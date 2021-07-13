Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

House in Hororata 'totally involved' in fire

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A house in Hororata is well-involved in fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived they found the house well involved.

He said two crews wearing breathing apparatus are working to fight the fire.

Everybody is out of the house, he said.

It is a single-story dwelling with all five rooms "totally involved in fire".

As it is a rural property, there are no other buildings or structures close by, he said.