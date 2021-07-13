House in Hororata 'totally involved' in fire

A house in Hororata is well-involved in fire this morning.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am on Wednesday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived they found the house well involved.
Read More
- One person dead after house fire in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Fire crews battle house fire in Yaldhurst, Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Whangārei house fire: Pregnant woman's childhood home burns down six days after she buys it - N...
- Fire crews fight large house blaze in St Albans, Christchurch, this morning - NZ Herald
He said two crews wearing breathing apparatus are working to fight the fire.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Everybody is out of the house, he said.
It is a single-story dwelling with all five rooms "totally involved in fire".
As it is a rural property, there are no other buildings or structures close by, he said.