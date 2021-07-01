One person dead after house fire in Christchurch

Police have confirmed a person has died in a house fire in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to reports of smoke at a property on Silvester St, Woolston just before midday on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said when they arrived they found evidence of a fire that had self-extinguished.
A police spokeswoman said they are treating the death as unexplained and are working to establish the circumstances.
"The death has been reported to the Coroner."