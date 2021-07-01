Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

One person dead after house fire in Christchurch

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Police have confirmed a person has died in a house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to reports of smoke at a property on Silvester St, Woolston just before midday on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said when they arrived they found evidence of a fire that had self-extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said they are treating the death as unexplained and are working to establish the circumstances.

"The death has been reported to the Coroner."

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard
