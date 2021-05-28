Fire crews battle house fire in Yaldhurst, Christchurch

House fire on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst. Video / Hamish Clark

Fire crews battled a well-involved house fire in Christchurch on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst about 11am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the house fire was well-involved at a size of about 40mx20m.

He said they initially believed people might be inside the house but a search has revealed it is empty.

Crews then began working on extinguishing the fire from the outside,

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the house is well-involved with the fire at a size of about 40mx20m. Photo / Hamish Clark

Appliances from the Wigram, Ilam, Christchurch City, Rolleston and Woolston stations were in attendance.

A Herald reporter at the scene said the fire was down a back section of a house.

"You can hear the crackling of the flames as the fire crews try to put it out."