Coatesville fire: Father and son believed dead, third person injured

Two people are dead and a third injured after a house fire in Coatesville Tuesday morning. Video / Brett Phibbs

Two people, believed to be a father and son, are dead after a house fire in Coatesville, north of Auckland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Mahoenui Valley Rd just before 6.30am.

There are two homes on the property, a large family home and a sleep out.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the fire happened in the self-contained dwelling at the back of the property.

A Coatesville resident earlier told the Herald that a father and son lived in the sleep out.

Two people have died following a house fire in Coatesville this morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs

St John confirmed a third person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police are currently in attendance and will be carrying out a scene examination, while fire investigators work to establish the cause of the fire.

The resident said a young family, including three children, live in the main house.

The woman was shocked to hear news of the fire and said she heard the sirens go past her house about 6.45am today.

Two fire crews from Silverdale and East Coast Bays were called to the fire at 6.27am.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire service was now providing support to police and St John.

"When we arrived it didn't take us long to extinguish the fire," Nicholson said.

St John treated and assessed one patient in a minor condition, a St John spokesperson said. No one required transport to hospital and the ambulance has left.