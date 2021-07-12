House badly damaged in Dannevirke fire

Firefighters were called to the "well-involved" fire on Victor St about 11.10am. Photo / Leanne Warr

Firefighters were called to the "well-involved" fire on Victor St about 11.10am. Photo / Leanne Warr

A house has been badly damaged in a Monday morning fire in Dannevirke.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Victor St about 11.10am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Two appliances from Dannevirke and one from Norsewood attended the fire, which was well-involved by the time the fire service arrived.

Tararua Deputy Chief fire officer Peter Feierabend said no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be investigated.

Police also attended the scene.